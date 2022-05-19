Revetment works underway at La Union sluice

Rice farmers in La Union and surrounding communities in Region Two will soon benefit from much-needed revetment works on the community’s sluice, at a cost of some $5.8million.

Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oudit said the works will allow the installation of a mobile water pump to prevent rice farms within the area from being waterlogged. It will also protect the sea defence, fortifying the structure at La Union.

Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oudit

With the rainy season underway, the intervention is essential to securing the livelihood of farmers. Currently, the administration is reviewing several proposals to address continued flooding.

“We would have also taken similar revetment works in communities along the lower and upper Pomeroon, where excavators were sent to create block drains, raise river embankments, you know, securing revetment for those communities,” Oudit said.

This is one of many initiatives undertaken by the local organ to boost the region’s agriculture sector, particularly rice production. The region, according to Oudit, is also expected to install additional high-capacity pumps in communities such as Andrews, Golden Fleece, and Charity to improve the drainage and irrigation system.

Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oudit along with technical team inspecting works at La Union Sluice

“All of these interventions taken by the administration are needed to improve the lives of our farmers which, by extension will push the region’s economy. So, we will continue to provide that level of support to help develop the region’s agriculture sector,” he added.

Earlier this year, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P. visited the region and assured rice farmers that government is working assiduously to reduce costs in the rice industry.

He said some $30million is being utilised in the region by the agriculture ministry to rehabilitate several dams along the Essequibo Coast.

The project is a joint venture among the ministry, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Water Users’ Association.

