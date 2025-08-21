Rice farmers to benefit from price stabilisation fund to guarantee timely payments

– President Ali details massive investments for Region Six

Thousands of rice farmers across Guyana will see major relief through the establishment of storage facilities and a price stabilisation fund to guarantee them fair prices and timely payments.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement as he addressed hundreds of energised supporters at a public meeting in the farming community of Black Bush Polder in Region Six.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the massive crowd in Black Bush Polder on Wednesday evening

The head of state explained that the proposed intervention will ensure farmers stay in the business of agriculture to help feed the nation.

“We have to build a price stabilisation fund so that our farmers can be guaranteed a minimum price for their paddy,” he stated.

Rice field along the Corentyne Coast

According to the president, the government will also provide a transportation grant to reduce the cost of moving goods, which in turn will slash the prices for vegetables and other produce.

“We have to support them in marketing, not only with fertiliser, but bringing our small and medium sized farmers together, and building them into a consortium,” President Ali revealed.

He also outlined initiatives to support cash crop and livestock farmers. They will benefit from modern feed mills, improved breeding stock, and the introduction of new technology such as drones and precision tools to reduce costs and boost yields.

“That is the future you are assured of.”

Thousands of supporters came out on Wednesday in Black Bush Polder for the public meeting

The president spoke about Region Six’s development plans, which include building the Corentyne River bridge to connect Suriname and Berbice, modernising the Berbice Bridge, constructing a deep-water port, and adding a second gas pipeline. These projects aim to make Region Six a centre for trade, logistics, and energy.

The government plans to make further investments in healthcare, childcare centres, housing support, and youth development. Security will be enhanced with streetlights, CCTV cameras, new equipment for police, and a stronger emphasis on community policing.