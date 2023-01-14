Road upgrades from Palmyra to Crabwood Creek in mobilisation phase – Min Edghill

The upgrades to the Corentyne main road are set to enhance the lives of Guyanese tremendously.

This statement was made by Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill during an interview on the sidelines of a site visit of the Palmyra to Crabwood Creek four-lane road.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill IMG_8806

The minister and his team of engineers and technical staff from the ministry conducted measurements along the route, and also visited the stockpile yard for the project.

The minister said to facilitate the construction of the road, 99 structures are to be constructed, and at this stage, two contracts have already been awarded.

Stockpile yard for Carers Engineering, one of the contractors for the four-lane road

“Very soon we will see actual works on the ground. Apart from the structures that need to be widened, there needs to be a relocation of utilities,” he said.

The minister noted that for this undertaking, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will be engaged.

“All of these poles will be moved out and replaced with concrete poles for long last and better stability. These are works that we want to see moving rapidly in 2023. The ultimate goal is for us to start paving as we go up. So, this will be a multi-year project, and we will have to do it in phases,” the minister said. He added that, “When this road is extended to a four-lane, the intent is that we will have the deep water harbour at Palmyra, and the Corentyne river bridge at the Moleson Creek, El Dorado area. This road must be able to provide a smooth connection.”

The minister noted that the No.19 village road will see revetment on both sides to facilitate the extension of the roads to the canal.

The road will measure approximately 84km.

This is only one aspect of the government’s intentions to modernise the county, and to make Palmyra a premier hub for investment. Minister Edghill reiterated some of these plans for further infrastructural development, including the construction of a stadium, the bridging of the Corentyne River, and the construction of the CGX Deep Water Port.

In the 2022 budget, some $8.3 billion was allocated for the rehabilitation of the Corentyne Main Road from Palmyra to Crabwood Creek.

