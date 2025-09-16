Roll out of e-passports, electronic birth certificates part of major digital transformation

Guyanese citizens and international travellers will benefit from enhanced border security and faster, more efficient services, as the government continues to advance its national digital transformation agenda.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that both the border control and e-gate systems are now fully operational. The border control system went live in January 2025, while the e-passport system became active in February.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking to members of the media on Tuesday

The new e-passport, equipped with advanced security features, provides Guyanese with a next-generation travel document that ensures safer and more efficient international travel.

These upgrades also align Guyana’s passport verification with international civil aviation standards, boosting the country’s global ranking for passport recognition.

“We have to ensure that our system is rigid and strong enough to identify threats and, in a proactive way, give information to deal with those threats. This is why the border control and e-gate system, along with the e-passport, are so important to security and efficiency,” the president explained.

To further improve the service, an online passport application portal is in its final stages of development and is expected to go live before the end of this year. This platform will eliminate long lines at passport offices, allowing citizens to book appointments online and access services at the nearest decentralised service centre.

The digitisation process is not limited to passports. The government has already commenced work on electronic birth certificates and death certificates, with systems being migrated to digital platforms to ensure faster processing and greater transparency.

President Ali underscored that all government services are being transitioned to digital platforms, with full digitisation targeted for completion by the second quarter of 2026.

To drive this initiative, a Chief Technology Officer has been appointed, supported by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), to manage the roll-out of digital platforms and monitor key performance indicators across government agencies.

The President also highlighted that this shift to digital platforms will create fintech opportunities while encouraging every citizen to own a bank account as part of the wider move toward digital payments.

A national survey has been launched to assess the level of digitisation in both the government and the private sector to ensure both advance at the same pace.

“This national digitisation initiative will improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency across all agencies, including security agencies. It will create a common framework that reduces the time to do business, improves service delivery, and builds a modern digital economy,” the president stated.