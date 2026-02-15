Rupertee, Maruranau internal road upgrades near completion

The internal road network in the village of Rupertee in the North Rupununi district, Region Nine, is almost complete. The project is part of the government’s effort to bridge the gap that exists in hinterland communities.

Upgraded road works in Rupertee Village, Region Nine

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the project will see existing laterite roads converted to asphaltic concrete, improving durability and year-round access for residents.

The contract has been awarded to Modern Urban Investments, with a contract sum of $144.9 million. Works commenced on June 16, 2025, and are scheduled for completion by February 16, 2026.

The scope of the project includes the construction of one kilometre of asphaltic concrete roadway, supported by a stabilised base designed to withstand heavy use and seasonal weather conditions.

Similar upgrades are also underway in the Maruranau Village, further south in Region Nine.

This project is being executed by Chrome Construction Inc to the tune of $181.1 million.

Construction in Maruranau also began in June last year, and the contractual completion date is February 16, 2026.

Ongoing works in Region Nine

Like Rupertee, the works there involve one kilometre of asphaltic concrete road with a stabilised base.

The projects form part of wider efforts to improve connectivity, reduce transportation costs and enhance the quality of life in hinterland and Amerindian communities across Guyana.