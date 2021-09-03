Salvation Army distributes $4.3M in hampers to less fortunate

─ over 500 hampers distributed

Over $4.3 million in hampers were on Friday distributed to persons affected by the flooding disaster and COVID-19, compliments of the Salvation Army Caribbean Territorial Headquarters in Jamaica.

Approximately 500 hampers of food and cleaning items were distributed. Overseeing the distribution was Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP along with Chairman of the Advisory Board, Edward Boyer distributing hampers

“This morning, the Salvation Army, the Guyana division has always been working to do social work with people, with the less fortunate of our society and I want to congratulate them for putting this effort together on behalf of the Government. The Government of Guyana usually partners with the Salvation Army from time to time in initiatives to help our people and I believe this morning is testament to that,” the Minister said.

He also used the opportunity to urge persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He said Guyana has over 26,000 confirmed cases of the disease. To date, over 318,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of the hampers that were distributed

“It is actually an expression of love to get vaccinated because if you actually love your friend, love your neighbour, love the people you go around, you want to protect them and the only way you can protect them, is if you are protected yourself.”

Many persons expressed gratitude for the initiative taken by the Salvation Army.

Mark Debarross said, “I feel really good to be honest and this is a good initiative that the church did and it will help a lot of people.”

Some of the hampers that were distributed

Patrycia Lambot shared a similar view. “I feel blessed because when the rain fall you do not want to see my house and yard so I am thankful very much for the cleaning detergents and the food stuff because you know how the times hard right now.”

The Salvation Army recently held a similar exercise in Bartica, Region seven where over 100 hampers were distributed.