Santa Rosa to push village’s economy, tourism with new guesthouse

More job opportunities will soon be available to the residents of Moruca Sub-Region One, following the construction of a new guesthouse in Santa Rosa.

The venture will be made possible through the village’s $10 million covid-19 relief cash grant, which was dispersed in 2021.

Toshao of Santa Rosa, Stavros Stanley

Toshao of Santa Rosa, Stavros Stanley told DPI that the project will boost the village’s economy, and put the spotlight on its natural beauty and culture.

“Covid has set back the economy of the entire world and Santa Rosa is no exception, but we are coming around that now. We have learned to work with covid in our midst and be productive and now that our covid restrictions are being lifted, I expect Santa Rosa to be moving in leaps and bounds, especially with the assistance that we are getting from this current administration,” he said.

A series of training programmes have been undertaken to prepare persons to become tour guides and caterers, to further boost the village’s tourism sector.

An overhead view of Santa Rosa, Moruca

Stanley added that members of the village council, “have also discovered that in Santa Rosa, we have some rare birds among other species that I think tourists will be very interested in seeing and photographing.”

To this end, he called on interested stakeholders to play a role in the village’s soon-to-be transformational agenda which will improve the lives of residents there.

In early 2021, government distributed its one-off $1.73 billion covid-19 relief fund, aimed at creating opportunities for livelihood, youth development, and the enhancement of villages’ infrastructure. Communities received grants ranging from$3 million to $15 million based on their population.

This is one of the many initiatives implemented by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to bring relief to the hinterland and Amerindian villages affected by the pandemic.