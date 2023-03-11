Saraswati Vidya Niketan celebrates being named CAPE® School of the Year 2022

The Saraswati Vidya Niketan in collaboration with the Ministry of Education on Friday morning celebrated being named the Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examinations (CAPE®) School of the Year 2022 and honoured the CAPE Top student 2022, Ms Atishta Seenarine.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Ms Tiffany Harvey, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Development) Ms Volika Jaikishun, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Primary), Mr Rabindra Singh, Superintendent of Examinations, Ms Sauda Kadir, Regional Education Officer Region Three, Mr Akbar Chindu and other senior officers within the Ministry of Education joined the celebrations which were hosted in the school’s main hall in Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and CAPE® 2022 Top Student, Atishta Seenarine light the Ceremonial Lamp

In brief remarks, Minister Manickchand congratulated the school on its achievement. She noted that since its establishment, it has been producing excellent results. She further highlighted that ensuring every child regardless of their social, religious and economic background is provided with educational opportunities remains a priority for the Ministry of Education.

CAPE® 2022 Top student Atishta Seenarine

Meanwhile, Atishta expressed gratitude to those who supported her during her examinations. She encouraged the students at the institution to continue their studies after they complete their Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate.

During her remarks, the Deputy Principal of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan, Ms Nirmala Singh noted that the Saraswati Vidya Niketan started offering CAPE in 2013 and offers an extensive CAPE programme. She further thanked the teachers for their dedication to ensuring the students are provided with the support needed not only for their academic success but also to produce well-rounded individuals.

Students at the Saraswati Vidya Niketan

Atishta secured 9 Grade Ones at CAPE® 2022 and was named the Regional Top student. In February, the Caribbean Examinations Council hosted the annual regional awards ceremony where both Atishta and the school were awarded for their achievements.

