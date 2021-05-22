Schools reopening to every grade in September -Education Minister

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand on Friday announced that schools will reopen to classroom learning in September.

The Minister made this disclosure during a media briefing today on the reopening of schools.

Minister Manickchand said the decision was taken based on advice from the Ministry of Health, as the Government has made significant investments to acquire COVID-19 vaccines for the populace so Guyana can achieve herd immunity. It has also embarked upon a nationwide immunisation campaign making vaccines accessible to all adults.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand.

“For all classes across the country, we are going to remain closed for the remaining days in May and the months of June, July and August for all of the classes that have been closed, except for those that have already returned to the classrooms, which would really be Grades 10, 11 and 12 or fourth, fifth and sixth forms.

We expect therefore to open schools in September of 2021 to every grade level and we will work very hard to make sure that happens,” she said.

A Cabinet decision paved the way for the reopening of schools for classroom learning in November 2020, to prepare students for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

That decision was made following the closure of schools in March 2020, after the first case of COVID-19 disease was recorded in Guyana.

When the PPP/C came into office in August, it immediately took steps to recoup learning loss by initiating remote learning for all students through the use of the Zoom App and social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is re-examining a decision made earlier this year for the CSEC and CAPE to be written between June to July.

Minister Manickchand said if CXC makes any changes, it could impact the August 4th and 5th dates Guyana has set aside for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) here.

She said the Ministry will still push for the smooth flow of the exam.

“We are going to fight very hard to try to deliver those exams efficiently and smoothly and in a way that is in our children’s best interest in August, if that changes.

As it is now, I encourage NGSA students, teachers and parents to prepare as though the exams are going to happen in August.”

The Minister also pledged to keep the nation informed about the NGSA.