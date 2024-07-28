Schoonard to Crane four-lane highway to be commissioned soon- President Ali

The highly anticipated $15.1 billion Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway is set for commissioning within three weeks, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Sunday.

The president stated that the new thoroughfare will improve connectivity and significantly alleviate traffic congestion for thousands of commuters on the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara.

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at the land title handing over ceremony in Barnwell, Region Three

“Within the next two to three weeks we will commission the Schoonord to Crane Highway that will bring tremendous ease to you,” President Ali disclosed during a land title distribution ceremony in Barnwell, Region Three.

He revealed that the project’s second phase would soon be launched, extending connectivity from Crane to Parika and opening thousands of acres of new lands within the region.

“Region Three will be expanded in such a way that you can drive from Wales to Parika and then open up lands all the way to Mowasi and heading closer to Bartica connecting to the new highway that is going to go back to Timehri and connect the entire road network and regional system,” President Ali explained.

Schoonard to Crane four-lane Highway, Region Three Beneficiaries at the land title handing over ceremony in Barnwell, Region Three. Beneficiaries at the land title handing over ceremony in Barnwell, Region Three.

He also highlighted ongoing developments in the region, including the construction of two new ports, massive new housing schemes, commercial and industrial developments, and an increase in electricity supply.

Additionally, the government is expanding agriculture, opening new lands, and providing opportunities for the islands to support farmers.

President Ali emphasised that the government believes in the potential of every Guyanese and works in the interest of every family in keeping with his government’s mantra.

“As we move forward, we will silence the naysayers with results. Our efforts are geared towards building a strong, prosperous Guyana for you, your children, and future generations.”

Referencing the construction of the $260 million new Demerara River Bridge, President Ali noted that despite doubts, the project is progressing well.

“Now the pillars are coming out the water and you are seeing that the bridge is coming along, the doubting Thomas are being silenced,” he said.

The bridge’s completion will reduce travel time and enhance accessibility between Regions Three and Four.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, shared similar sentiments, stating that every initiative in the region and across the country is undertaken with the ‘people in mind.’

“Every single aspect of public infrastructure is being developed and is being developed with you in mind. It is to reduce the way in which we go about business and transportation costs, ultimately reducing the cost of living,” the minister stressed.

Minister Indar added that major housing developments are ongoing in Anna Catherina, Stewartville, and Wales for thousands of Guyanese, along with the construction of hundreds of new roads.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal was also present at the event.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

