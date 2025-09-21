Secondary Schools under construction in Region Seven must be completed on time – Ministers Sukhai, Parag

Secondary schools in Region Seven must be completed on time and the government will not be tolerating any delays.

This is the position made by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai when she visited several schools under construction in the region on Saturday.

Karrau Secondary School is being constructed

Minister of Education Sonia Parag also went on the trip with Minister Sukhai and regional officials.

The Bartica Secondary School Dormitory is under construction

Minister Sukhai stated also that the region will soon be better equipped to deliver a higher quality of education with modern secondary schools and dormitories to meet the needs of the current student population.

The ministers and team conducted visits at Three Miles, Bartica and Karrau Secondary Schools, to be apprised of the progression of works.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag (second from the left) and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Regional Development Pauline Sukhai (right) assessing the progress made on Three Miles Dormitory Secondary School on Saturday

Minister Sukhai said, “We would like to see that all the contracts we have awarded are completed in a timely manner.”

“Our government continues to invest in the education sector, not only in providing cash grants, but also to ensure that our teachers are trained that the schools are adequately resourced, that all educational infrastructure ructure such as school, teachers quarters, and furniture are in place to support the hinterland students access to secondary education,” Minister Sukhai continued.

Meanwhile, Minister Parag also affirmed that “We are going to hold contractors to their timelines.”

The minister noted that the construction of the three schools is proof that her government is committed to “increasing access to hinterland secondary education.”