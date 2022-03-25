The Ministry of Education’s Special Education Needs (SEN) Unit Friday afternoon in observance of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month 2022 hosted a virtual conversation.

More than 40 educators joined in the conversation this afternoon. Education Officer, SEN in Region Ten, Ms. Cindy Nelson, spoke about the causes of Cerebral palsy, its symptoms, potential risks for persons who have been diagnosed with it and how to teach those persons.

SEN hosts virtual conversation to observe Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month 2022

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It is the most common motor disability in childhood and is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain. This usually happens before a child is born, but it can occur at birth or in early infancy.

She noted that while every child with Cerebral palsy has different needs, limitations, and abilities, it is important to create an inclusive classroom. Some ways to do this would be by embracing technology, making space, using assignment seating arrangements, changing up instructional methods and most importantly collaborating with parents and other teachers.

The educators were encouraged to practise patience and work along with these persons as they can still make meaningful contributions to society.