Seven int’l companies prequalified for construction of new Berbice River Bridge

– Price proposals expected soon

The government is forging ahead with plans to construct a modern Berbice River Bridge in Region Six. The goal is to modernise public infrastructure while creating commercial opportunities.

Following an extensive public tendering process, nine international companies submitted expressions of interest for the bridge’s construction.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

These included China Road & Bridge Corporation; Ashoka Buildcon Limited; China Railway Construction Caribbean Limited in joint venture with China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Company Limited; Shandong High-speed Road & Bridge Company Limited in joint venture with AJM Enterprise; China Railway First Group Company Limited in joint venture with China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Company Limited; Rockey & Son Construction; Kalpataru Projects International Limited; Vishwa Samudra Engineering Private Limited; and Aecon Global Services.

Of the nine, seven international firms were granted pre-qualification status to design, build and finance the bridge, according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

“They will now be asked to put in price proposals so they can move ahead with that,” he informed reporters during a year-end press conference at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, 50 properties have been acquired by the government to make way for the bridge’s construction.

Last year, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed his government’s plan to construct a new bridge across the Berbice River to complement the region’s expanding economy.

The new river bridge will mirror the modern, high-span Demerara River Bridge which is expected to be completed by year end.

The Demerara River crossing, a US$260 million project, will eliminate traffic woes and open up land in Region Three for further development.

A US$35 million bridge will also soon replace the one lane bridge that connects Wismar to McKenzie in Linden, providing further ease to commuters and the manufacturing sector.

