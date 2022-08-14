‘She gave of her best’ – Dr. Ali

following the passing of former Minister, GECOM Commissioner

President Dr Irfaan Ali expressed his profound sadness following the passing of Guyana Elections Commissioner Bibi Shadick earlier this afternoon.

Shadick was also a former Human Services and Social Security Minister and a member of the National Assembly for many years under the Peoples Progressive Party Civic Administration.

She died at around 3:00 pm, the Central Islamic Organization said in a statement.

Dr. Ali reflected on a recent opportunity he exchanged views with Shadick.

“It’s with profound sadness that I received the news of the passing of Bibi Shadick. Only yesterday I had the opportunity of sitting in her presence and listening to her wise counsel”, the president said.

He stated that “This exceptional soul has given Guyana the best of her life. Her contribution as an educator, cabinet Minister, lawyer, and leader in the PPP, humanitarian and social work is beyond question”.

Referring to her as a Champion of democracy, Dr. Ali said she will “always continue to be a great inspiration to me.”

He reflected on her fight for freedom and her commitment to the development of Guyana before saying “may Allah grant her peace and a place in the highest heavens”.

She was 76 years.

Also, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, who is also the Vice President of Guyana, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo expressed condolences on behalf of himself and the party, following the passing of Shadick.

“She left a rich legacy of service to the people of Guyana”, he said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall said he would miss the former Minister and Commissioner.

“Goodbye…you played your part in life, in the life of others and for your country and you did it your unique way…fortunate am I to have met you and shall always be grateful for the much you have done for me”.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) said it is saddened by the sudden death of Ms. Shadick, a long-standing member of the Commission.

“This is extremely shocking since she actively participated as usual at the meetings of the Commission as recent as Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week”, it said.

The Commission noted as a Commissioner at GECOM, Bibi Shadick’s efforts were consistently focused on the efficient management of registration and election projects as Constitutionally mandated, enacted in the legislation as well as international best practices.

“Her principled position was to ensure that there was compliance with fiscal and administrative procedures. Commissioner Shadick’s tenacity of purpose was an ever-present feature during deliberations at the level of the Commission on matters of importance. Her contributions were always meaningful”, GECOM said in a statement.

The funeral of Ms. Shadick will take place tomorrow.

Viewing of the body will be from 9 – 11 am Sunday 14 of August at her residence and Janaza will be read at 1:30 pm at Waterloo, Leguan Island Essequibo River, and then place of burial.

