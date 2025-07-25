Shyam Nokta urges “another five years with the PPP/C”, says all promises have been delivered

As hundreds of residents gathered for a grand public meeting at the Industry Market Square on Friday, Shyam Nokta, a candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), urged residents to stand firm with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for a second term.

In his brief remarks, Noka noted that the PPP/C is deeply tied to communities like Industry. For more than 50 years, this party, he said, has been coming to these villages, and residents’ dedication has kept this party strong and kept it in office.

“And tonight, I say this to you – the thousands gathered here – come September 1st, we will stand firm again to give the People’s Progressive Party another term.

“Back in 2020, a young Mohamed Irfaan Ali came right here and presented the PPP/C’s manifesto – a plan to move Guyana forward at a time when our country had stalled, and some might even say, it was slipping backwards,” he recalled.

Five years later, President Ali has delivered on every single promise in that manifesto and that, Nokta said, is what the PPP stands for: “promises made, promises delivered.”

With Guyana undergoing visible transformation, roads, highways, bridges, hospitals, schools, housing, and more have been built, Nokta said, “That transformation is real, and we are living it. You don’t have to look far for it.”

Nokta has held the position of President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and currently serves as the Caribbean Chief Representative for the Delhi-based Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).