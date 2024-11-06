Single mother gets new home from MoM

The living conditions of a 28-year-old single mother of three have been transformed as she is the new recipient of a home from the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

The home was handed over to Anisa Deoraj on Tuesday afternoon at her new address in Meten-Meer-Zorg, East Bank Essequibo by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

The mother and her children cut the ribbon to their new home

The mother currently resides in Tuschen after escaping an abusive relationship with her previous husband.

While speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the woman said she managed to acquire the land in 2018 but was unable to build on it due to the many challenges she was facing at the time.

“I am currently living at Tuschen North Squatting Area. The state in which I am living is not comfortable and it is not a good environment for my kids or for myself. It is very untidy. Although I don’t feel nice living there that is the best I could have done for us,” the emotional mother explained.

Her eldest child is 11 years old and will be sitting the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) next year. Her other two children are ages eight and four.

Deoraj expressed gratitude to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who is the brainchild behind the initiative for allowing her to now create a better life for her children.

“Here will be a better upbringing for the kids and me, and we will be comfortable. I am hoping to move into my new home as soon as possible. I would like to say a huge thank you to President Ali and the MoM team for providing this home for me and my children,” the woman said.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar hands over the key to the new home to Anisa Deoraj

She was qualified for the house after attending a meeting with the president at Leonora where she shared her story.

Additionally, while handing over the home, Minister Indar encouraged the woman to continue to seek strength and hope so that she can accomplish many more in life.

“Strength comes from different places, and I am glad you found it so that you can move on in life. We are here as a region, as a government, and as a community to support you and your children,” the minister stated.

He urged the mother to seek additional opportunities that are being created by the government to further sustain herself and her children.

Minister Indar stressed that the hallmark of the PPP/C government is to always listen to its citizens and deploy any help necessary to those who are in need.

Minister Indar meets with Region Three’s Chairman Inshan Ayube and other members of MoM

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube noted that the MoM initiative is an excellent idea that was crafted by President Ali to support the vulnerable within the country.

“Guyana and by extent, the citizens are blessed to have a leader who is concerned about the welfare of the people. And we can say that with authority, certainty, and with pride because it is nothing but a fact,” the chairman posited.

Since the establishment of the initiative two years ago, MoM has impacted at least seven families in the region thus far, improving the condition of the most vulnerable.

Also present at the handing over were MoM’s Coordinator Lt. Col Bhageshwar Murli and other members such as Shawn Duggin and Josh Kanhai.

