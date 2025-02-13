Small Business Bureau engages Amerindian communities

The Small Business Bureau (SBB) is on a mission to support the development and promotion of entrepreneurship in Amerindian communities.

A team led by the SBB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shazim Ibrahim is currently engaging residents of the Upper Mazaruni in Region Seven by conducting needs assessment and business management training.

CEO of Small Business Bureau Shazim Ibrahim (centre) and team in Kako Region Seven

These engagements aim to identify sustainable economic opportunities that drive business growth and foster long-term development.

The SBB’s team met with residents of Kamarang Warawatta and Kako earlier this week.

Both groups expressed strong interest in aquaculture and apiculture, highlighting the potential to create jobs and generate income and self-sustainability.

Toshao and residents of Kamarang Warawtta engaging in discussion during the SBB training session

The facilitators conducted interactive sessions that focused on business essentials including the importance of having a proper business plan, managing inventory along with marketing and financial risk management.

The SBB has engaged a total of 20 communities to date, with a large majority of the participants being women and youth, a demographic that will benefit substantially from this programme.

During the 2025 budget debates, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, stated that small businesses have a vital role in enhancing the livelihoods of citizens.

Residents of Kako during the Small Business Bureau’s training session

He said the government is actively pursuing initiatives to establish business incubators and comprehensive training and mentorship programmes to foster entrepreneurship.

The initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to enhance community development through innovative and sustainable projects that lead to long-term economic growth.

