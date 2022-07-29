Small contractors of Buxton/Foulis NDC to be trained

Contractors from communities of the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council will be receiving training to allow them to effectively bid for government contracts.

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill made the disclosure during a meeting with small contractors in the NDC at Tipperary Hall, Buxton.

The meeting stemmed from a ministerial outreach led by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips where contracts disclosed that they had difficulty in securing contracts.

During the meeting with Minister Edghill, it was found that while many persons were bidding for contracts, they lacked the capacity to effectively place their bids. It was also found that those who did not know to fill out the tender documents, hired someone to fill out the document for them.

Minister Edghill in response, committed to providing the necessary training.

“My permanent secretary will work with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and we will come back to Buxton right here at Tipery and we will conduct a training to help all contractors and start ups to get more acquainted with their jobs and the procurement,” Minister Edghill stated.

Contractors were also informed that being complaint with the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is critical in securing government contracts.

“The same day, we are going to request somebody from NIS and GRA to attend the training to talk to you about getting your compliance in and if you are at fault, how you can get them remedied and so on with a view also of starting the process of remedying and getting your compliances in order,” the Public Works Minister stated.

Contractors are welcoming the training that will be provided by government.

Elroy Adams

Elroy Adams of Adams Contracting Services praised the initiative and spoke of its necessity in building the capacity of contractors.

“I think it was good in putting contractors back on their foot, even those who in default because maybe lack of experience and lack of finance and because the pandemic. The pandemic had push us backward so some of us could not even clear NIS because of the pandemic and owing the bank,” he said.

He further added that “working with the community is good where they are looking beyond parties and all these things and work with the people directly. It is good, I believe it is perfect and it is healthy and it is a good start for contractors, so I appreciate that.”

Victor Graham

Victor Graham of V.I Graham Associate also spoke highly of the training that was announced by the minister.

“He is on the right path to recover because a lot of contractors not so qualified and things that he wants to give to them, I think they should accept it,” Graham said.

