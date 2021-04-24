‘Smart agriculture and value-added are the way to go’

– Minister Mustapha tells West Berbice farmers

– farmers’ groups benefit from tools, planting materials, other forms of support

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha handed over a quantity of tools and farming supplies and committed to providing other forms of support to farmers and farmers’ groups from Fairfield and Number 8 Village, West Berbice, during an outreach there on Friday.

Minister Mustapha while distributing some of the tools and planting materials to the farmers’ group from #8 Village, West Berbice

The visit came after two separate farmers’ groups sought his assistance with improving their farming practices and activities. The groups also requested assistance with farming gear and supplies, which the Minister provided.

Minister Mustapha called on the groups to get involved in smart agriculture practices after farmers raised concerns about inconsistencies in the prices for their produce. One farmer said there were instances where the price for tomatoes would be as low as $20 per pound, while other times it could go as high as $200 per pound. He also said the cost of production does not fluctuate as prices do and oftentimes farmers do not make a profit when prices are low.

In response, Minister Mustapha said the Government is promoting value-added production so that farmers can benefit from improved prices for their produce.

“We recognise that our farmers are still doing agriculture in a subsistent way. They take their produce from the farm straight to the market. This is why, as part of the strategic plan of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Government of Guyana, we are promoting value-added production.

We have been working to construct a number of agro-processing facilities. This year alone we’ll be building five new agro-processing facilities. We are also working to change the attitudes of our farmers so that they see the importance of value-added production,” he said.

The Minister noted that while farmers want to take their produce from the farm to the market as soon as they reap it, the Ministry is urging them to consider value-added production.

“Now we are encouraging farmers to take their produce to packaging centres and have them properly packaged so that they can get more money for it. So, we’ll be working with the farmers to ensure they see the benefits of value-added production,” Minister Mustapha said.

He said a team from the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (New GMC) will be meeting with farmers in the area to assist with finding markets for their produce as well as sensitising them on the benefits of value-added production and agro-processing.

Minister Mustapha while distributing some of the tools and planting materials to the farmers’ group from Fairfield

Additionally, officers from the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) will be intensifying their training services so that farmers have a better understanding of how to improve their cultivation, and the necessary farming practices they should apply to advance their production.

Minister Mustapha also told farmers that with climate change, it is vital that they adopt smart agriculture practices.

“With climate change taking place, the weather patterns have become unpredictable in many instances. When you plant certain crops in the open, they stand a higher chance of being destroyed by rain or drought-like conditions. This is why, for this year, we will be working with farmers and farmers’ groups across the country to construct 100 shade houses.

Last year we procured $18.5 million in shade house materials. Those materials are being sold at a minimal cost to farmers. If you are interested, we will work with you to build your shade houses so that you can plant and not have your crops affected by the intense weather patterns,” Minister Mustapha said.

The Minister also committed to addressing the other issues raised soon.

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by the Ministry’s Director General, Mr. Madanlall Ramraj and other senior agency heads of the Ministry.