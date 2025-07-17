Smart cameras help make Guyana’s roads safer

– Over six thousand speeding tickets issued

Thanks to the roll-out of smart traffic technology, reckless drivers are being held in check with over 6,000 speeding tickets handed out in just three months.

The system is helping to enforce and promote road safety in Guyana, reduce speed and advance the government’s policy to end fatalities.

Therefore, the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) use of the Safe Roads Intelligence System (SRIS), with the assistance of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), is showing exceptional results in curbing traffic violations and deterring drivers from violating road laws.

Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner, Mahendra Singh

According to Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner, Mahendra Singh, the implementation of remote traffic management through advanced and modernised camera systems has led to the discovery of over 4,340 electronic speeding tickets between April 7 and July 15 2025.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), the traffic chief said that during the same period, traditional radar guns used by traffic ranks accounted for more than 2,000 cases, bringing total speeding offences to over 6,000 in just three months.

“It compels them to be more compliant…it compels them to be more observant and to use the road with greater safety and awareness,” he noted.

Traffic in Georgetown

The traffic chief said lawbreakers are recorded automatically without the need for a physical police presence on the road.

He explained that the system ultimately eliminates the possibility of human bias between drivers and law enforcement officers, ensuring that there is objectivity and consistency when monitoring road users.

Preliminary observations indicate, according to the traffic chief, that speeding incidents have decreased compared to last year, although comparisons for 2024 and 2025 are still ongoing.

Assistant Commissioner Mahendra believes this could reflect early behavioural shifts among drivers as a response to the new traffic enforcement strategies.

“Overall, the safe road intelligence system, which these cameras form, impacts road safety in a positive way and encourages safe use of the road,” he explained.

As traffic officials continue to track the progress of these initiatives, the Guyana Police Force remains optimistic that the sustained use of the SRIS will contribute to long-term reductions in road accidents and fatalities. Reassuring our citizens of road safety and offering some form of relief to drivers and pedestrians.