Sod turned for $821M Diamond No. 2 Primary School

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officially turned the sod on Friday for the construction of a brand-new, modern primary school in the growing Diamond community.

The facility, when completed, will significantly boost educational infrastructure in the area and accommodate the educational needs of hundreds of students.

The school, which will be built on more than two acres of land, is designed as a two-storey modern complex and will feature 25 classrooms with the capacity to house at least 750 students.

In addition to classroom spaces, the new facility will include dedicated offices for the Head Teacher and Deputy Head Teacher, a waiting area, a library, and a fully equipped sick bay.

Instead of the conventional approach, the school will be constructed using lightweight steel panels fitted and clad to steel columns.

These materials are waterproof, heat-resistant, and capable of withstanding various load applications. The building is expected to last over 75 years.

The design places strong emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency, with the incorporation of natural lighting throughout the facility to reduce energy consumption.

Additionally, the school will be outfitted with an IT Research Centre and modern science rooms tailored for the primary level, ensuring students have access to cutting-edge learning environments.

Further enhancing the student experience, the compound will feature a playfield and other recreational amenities that support both academic and extracurricular development. The school will also be equipped with the latest fire suppressant and retardant infrastructure to ensure safety at all times.

The project is being executed under a ‘Design, Build, and Furnish’ model at a total cost of $821, 807, 252M. RENOVESS Ltd, a foreign company, has been contracted to carry out the construction, which is scheduled to be completed within 10 months, followed by a 1-year defects liability period. The Ministry of Education remains committed to improving the quality of education through the provision of modern facilities that foster holistic student development.