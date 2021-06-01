Sod turned for Lethem Regional Guyana Water Inc. and Regional Housing Office

Staying true to his promise to improve and strengthen regional services across the country, Minister of Housing and Water the Hon. Collin Croal on Monday turned the sod for a new Guyana Water Inc. and Central Housing and Planning Authority regional office at Lethem.

Also present at the sod-turning which was held at the Lethem Commercial Block, where the new office will be constructed was, the Director of Hinterland Services, Mr. Ramchand Jailall. Under the 2021 budgetary allocation to Guyana Water Inc., the sum of $23M has been budgeted for the construction of the new office. Bids for the project are currently being evaluated, following which an award will be made and molibisation will commence. The duration for the completion of this project is an estimated three months. According to Minister Croal, the new office will ease the financial burden on the water company, as they are currently renting an office space for their operation in Lethem. Additionally, a section of the soon-to-be-constructed building measuring 24×40 ft, will house a section for the operation of the Central Housing and Planning Authority. This new facility will aid in both agencies being able to offer better services and accommodate more persons at one time for business transactions.

According to Minister Croal, this signals the direction in which the Ministry of Housing and Water intends to go in, as it relates to strengthening its regional offices and offers a better quality of service to its customers. Since taking office, Minister Croal during a visit to several regional offices stressed the need for improved infrastructure, adequate staff, and strengthening regional services offered by the Ministry. Already under the Central Housing and Planning Authority Regional Housing Officers have been appointed in Region Five and Six. In Region Two a building has been identified for a housing office, while additional staff has been employed to strengthen capacity. Further plans are in place for a regional office for Guyana Water Inc, in Bartica, which will house the first-ever CH&PA regional office.