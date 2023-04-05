Some 200 children benefitting from govt’s kite-making workshop in Sophia

The Office of the Prime Minister – Department of Public Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce in collaboration with community leaders of Sophia are hosting a free kite-making workshop for children in North and South Sophia.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud visited and interacted with the children on Wednesday.

Minister, Kwame McCoy and a few participants with their kites

The event is being held simultaneously at the North Sophia Community Centre, Pike Street, and the South Sophia Community Centre, ‘C’ Field.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several parents and children who expressed appreciation for the initiative.

At North Sophia, Damuka Ngqondo thanked the government for the opportunity to participate in the Easter programme.

Another participant, Sasha Primo described the exercise as “interesting.” She was happy to be among her friends and having fun.

Participant, Sasha Primo

“The community has never had such an initiative,” Primo expressed.

The three-day exercise began on April 4 and caters to children ages 8-14 and will see prizes being awarded for the best-designed kites when the programme concludes on April 6.

Minister McCoy, in an invited comment, said the children will also receive instructions on the safety measures associated with kite flying, as well as how to fly a kite in a secure location.

“It is important to teach the children to make kites and to have fun with them. This is a wonderful opportunity for our children to enjoy the Easter season,” he underscored.

The minister also noted that the community centre where the event is being held will be upgraded to a safe place for children to play, and to accommodate the elderly.

Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud assisting a child in making a design for a kite

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud said, “I think it’s a wonderful way to bring children together from communities. There are a few of these happening around the country and with the Ministry of Human Services, we are pairing the kite making with classes on parenting, so we are involving parents and children in this activity as well.”

On Tuesday, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond visited the two locations and also interacted with the parents, children and facilitators.

