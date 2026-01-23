Speaker Nadir rejects media distortion surrounding meeting with diplomats

Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir has dismissed what he described as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘misleading’ media reports surrounding his recent engagement with members of the diplomatic community

The speaker hosted a cordial meeting with several diplomats at the Public Buildings on Brickdam in Georgetown on Thursday.

However, commentary circulating in certain sections of the media has misrepresented the nature and intent of discussions.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir

The speaker noted that reporters approached members of the diplomatic community after the engagement and distorted the substance of the discussions.

The speaker clarified that the discussions were only about parliamentary operations and constitutional duties, denying any involvement of political figures.

Such interactions, he emphasised, are essential for maintaining transparency and fostering mutual understanding regarding Guyana’s governance structures.

“We discussed how parliament operates, we also discussed how office holders are elected, including the election of leaders of the opposition,” he said in a video posted by the National Communications Network (NCN).

Apart from meeting with diplomats, Speaker Nadir said he also met with private sector representatives headed by Chairman Gerry Gouveia Jr.

Speaker Nadir also met with private sector representatives

That meeting covered the same institutional issues, including how questions to ministers are generated, reviewed, and advanced through parliamentary mechanisms, including the audit process.

“Because of this false narrative, the mischief and misrepresentation, I had to make this comment so that the public will understand,” the speaker emphasised.

The clarification, he said, is intended to ensure public discourse remains grounded in accuracy and that confidence in the integrity and independence of Guyana’s parliamentary institutions is preserved.

On Monday (January 26), the 13th Parliament will convene at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) for the reading of Budget 2026.