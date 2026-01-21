St Cuthbert’s Mission gets $2M for music, cultural revival

St Cuthbert’s Mission, also known as Pakuri Village, received $2 million in government funding to establish a recording studio, with a focus on expanding creative opportunities for young people.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek handed over the cheque to the residents on Tuesday, following a village meeting.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek hands over a cheque to residents

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, Toshao Alvoro Simon expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as a historic moment for the community.

“This is a significant amount. I think this is one of a kind and one of the first ever supports for music and music development in the village,” the Toshao stated. “I am happy and very proud to know that this helps with our cultural revival. With the addition of the music aspect, it strengthens the work we have been doing.”

He stated that the community has many talented young people who play various musical instruments in churches and community groups, and the funding will enable them to grow their talent.

According to the Toshao, the studio will play an important role in preserving and revitalising the village’s rich cultural heritage for future generations.

Work on the project will begin immediately, with plans to engage experienced professionals to assist with setting up a well-equipped modern studio.

During her engagement with residents, Minister Browne-Shadeek reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering Amerindian communities through sustainable development and cultural advancement.

Additionally, through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) funding, the village has already completed several major projects, including a cassava processing facility, a shade house and a mechanic shop.