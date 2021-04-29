St. Vincent Guyanese Association grateful for support

-lauds Government for timely response

The Guyana Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed gratitude to the Government and People of Guyana for its sterling support following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on April 9.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana was hailed for its efforts in sending timely emergency relief, especially to the Guyanese population on the island.

Association President, Ms. Gwennett Cambridge reported that the more than 150 persons who benefited from the relief packages were “immensely satisfied” with the support.

“We therefore commend all the stakeholders who made this venture possible and ask that you relay our deepest appreciation,”she said.

Guyana made its first delivery of 350 tonnes of emergency supplies to the island just two weeks ago, following the initial volcanic eruption. The second shipment of water only was followed by another shipment with over 275 tonnes of supplies which arrived on the island on Sunday.

Guyana’s Honorary Consul to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mr. Nigel Russell said last week that there were no “adverse calls” over the distribution of relief items to Guyanese affected by the volcano. He explained that his role included coordinating the items sent to his office, through documentation then delivery to the Guyanese Association.

Following the disaster, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali had pledged that Guyana would provide continuous support to the island as it grapples with the aftermath.

More than 20,000 persons have been displaced by the eruption, with some 6,000 currently in public shelters. No Guyanese has been recorded in Government shelters on the island.