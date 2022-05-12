Standardised quality infrastructure in focus as Guyana’s economy grows

The changes in Guyana’s economic landscape and the prospects for development in every sector, require the country to ‘up the ante’ and ensure systems and services meet international standards.

This was highlighted on Wednesday at a media sensitisation session on Quality Infrastructure facilitated by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) and CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ).

Cordell McClure, Communications Officer, Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Communications Officer Cordell McClure noted that it is important that developing economies such as Guyana’s have a framework to ensure the prevalence of standards in the various sectors.

“The reality is that Guyana is now a major player in global business, and we must up the ante to ensure our systems and services meet international standards. The infrastructural framework to ensure conformity to those standards is also an imperative. That is why this government continues to invest heavily in laboratory and other equipment, as well as human capacity development to strengthen the work of the GNBS,” McClure said.

He noted the importance of quality, safety and environmental soundness using traceable measuring instruments, and having internationally recognised procedures and the approaches taken by businesses as they look to increase their competitive advantage.

Al Donovan Fraser, Head of Product compliance Services, GNBS

“Quality Infrastructure or QI services such as Testing, Inspection, Metrology and Certification are quickly becoming highly desirable by businesses, especially with the advent of Oil Production in Guyana. Businesses, regardless of their size, are demanding these services to demonstrate conformity to recognised standards and to establish user confidence in their offerings,” he noted.

Head of Product compliance Services, GNBS Al Donovan Fraser noted that the initiative was strategised, as the CROSQ rolls out the 11th EDF-TBT EU-funded initiative throughout the region.

The project will be rolled out throughout the region at a cost of €4.5 million, with the objective of contributing to the integration of the CARIFORUM into the world economy and facilitating the effective operation of the Economic Partnership Agreement.

The activity saw presentations by Layota Burnham, Technical Officer-Quality Promotions at CROSQ and Head of Corporate Communications of the GNBS, Lloyd David.

Layota Burnham Technical Officer-Quality Promotions at CROSQ

The exercise was part of the 11th EDF-TBT EU-funded initiative: “What’s in it for us?”

It focused on the media as the conduit by which information is disseminated to the general public.

Participants were given the opportunity to ask questions regarding quality infrastructure and were also taken on a field tour of Sterling Products Limited to get a first-hand look at what goes into ensuring quality.







