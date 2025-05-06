Statement by Hon. Sonia Parag, M.P. Minister of Local Government and Regional Development on Defamatory press release by APNU

It has come to my attention that the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has circulated a press release dated 6th May 2025 which contains grave and defamatory allegations against my person and office.

I categorically deny any involvement, communication or interference in any matter before any Magistrate or Court. The claim that I contacted or directed a judicial officer in the discharge of their functions is entirely false, malicious and fabricated. This reckless publication by APNU represents a calculated attempt to smear my name and mislead the public, and it brings the administration of justice into disrepute.

As an attorney-at-law by profession, I hold unwavering respect for the doctrine of separation of powers and the constitutional independence of the judiciary. Any suggestion that I would seek to influence the outcome of a judicial proceeding is not only deeply offensive, but also wholly incompatible with the principles I uphold.

Further, I wish to make it known that I am currently consulting with legal counsel and will be pursuing appropriate legal action against the authors and disseminators of this libellous and injurious publication. I will not allow any falsehood to go unchallenged, and I will defend my name and reputation vigorously and lawfully. I demand the immediate retraction of the press release and a public apology from those responsible for its dissemination, for their deliberate attempt to malign both my name and the office I hold, and to cause harm to my reputation.

