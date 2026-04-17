Statement by Minister McCoy outlines Guyana’s strategy for empowering persons with disabilities at IPU

(17 April 2026 – Istanbul, Türkiye)

Chair,

Distinguished delegates,

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana presents its compliments to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and has the honour to contribute to this preparatory debate on the resolution entitled Inclusive Social Development for All: Parliamentary Strategies to Promote the Rights and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Guyana reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the promotion, protection and full realisation of the rights of persons with disabilities, in accordance with its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and in alignment with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We maintain that disability inclusion is both a human rights imperative and a prerequisite for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.

At the national level, Guyana’s legislative and institutional framework is anchored in the Persons with Disabilities Act 2010, reinforced by constitutional guarantees of equality and non-discrimination, and operationalised through the National Commission on Disability. This architecture reflects a rights-based, whole-of-government approach, grounded in dignity, autonomy and equality of opportunity.

As one of the fastest growing economies globally, Guyana is deliberately aligning its economic expansion with social inclusion. We are transitioning from a welfare-based paradigm to one centred on empowerment and participation. This includes targeted investments in skills development, expanded access to entrepreneurial financing, and deliberate efforts to remove structural barriers to employment. In this regard, a national target has been established to create at least 5,000 jobs for persons with disabilities over the next five years.

To support this shift, Guyana has operationalised the Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation, providing employment and training opportunities for persons with disabilities, while advancing plans for business centres across all administrative regions.

These initiatives are designed to facilitate economic independence and meaningful participation in national development.

In parallel, targeted interventions are being advanced across key sectors. In housing, persons with disabilities are prioritised in access to house lots and homes, recognising the centrality of secure living conditions to dignity and inclusion. In education, the expansion of inclusive systems is being supported through specialised programmes, dedicated facilities, and strengthened Special Education Needs and Disabilities frameworks.

Guyana is also embedding accessibility as a core principle of national development. A clear policy directive now mandates the integration of accessibility features in all new public infrastructure, advancing universal design and ensuring that public spaces and services are inclusive by design, not by exception.

In furtherance of productive inclusion, persons with disabilities are being integrated into emerging economic sectors, including agriculture, through targeted training and initiatives such as a model farm to be managed by persons with disabilities. These efforts are aimed at fostering self-reliance, income generation and community participation.

At the same time, Guyana continues to strengthen its social protection systems. Persons with permanent disabilities benefit from lifelong public assistance, complemented by direct financial transfers that have supported more than 27,000 individuals. In 2026, over GYD 8 billion has been allocated to support citizens who are permanently disabled, alongside increased monthly assistance, reflecting a deliberate effort to ensure that national growth translates into tangible benefits for vulnerable populations.

Chair,

We must also confront a fundamental reality. Inclusion cannot be achieved without participation. Persons with disabilities must be meaningfully represented in decision-making processes at all levels. Their voices must inform policy, shape implementation and guide outcomes.

Parliaments therefore have a critical leadership role. Beyond legislative action, this includes ensuring effective oversight, securing adequate financing, strengthening accountability mechanisms, and advancing evidence-based policymaking. The shift required is from normative commitments to measurable, results-oriented implementation.

Chair,

Development that excludes is development that fails.

Guyana remains firmly committed to advancing an inclusive society in which all citizens are empowered as rights-holders and active contributors to national progress. We stand ready to work with Member Parliaments to advance a resolution that is not only principled, but actionable, outcome-driven and responsive to the lived realities of persons with disabilities.

I thank you.