Statement from the OAS General Secretariat on Venezuelan Threats to ExxonMobil FPSOs in Guyana’s Waters

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) unequivocally condemns the recent actions of Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units operating within Guyana’s internationally recognized maritime territory.

Such acts of intimidation constitute a clear violation of international law, undermine regional stability, and threaten the principles of peaceful coexistence between nations. The OAS reiterates its steadfast support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Venezuelan regime must immediately cease all aggressive maneuvers that could escalate tensions in the region.

The General Secretariat urges the Venezuelan regime to adhere to respect ongoing international legal processes, including the adjudication of the territorial dispute before the International Court of Justice. Any attempt to use coercion or force to alter established borders is unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental principles of the OAS Charter and international law in general.

We call on the international community to remain vigilant and to stand in defense of the rule of law and regional security.

