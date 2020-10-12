Search

Statement on the Guyana Learning Channel

Staff Writer Staff WriterOctober 12, 2020

The Guyana Learning Channel Trust apologises profusely for content aired earlier today that was inappropriate. A thorough investigation is underway and the outcome will be made known shortly.

The Guyana Learning Channel wishes to assure the public, and particularly parents and students, that systems have been put in place to ensure this does not happen again.

The Ministry of Education began time-tabled instruction on the Guyana Learning Channel and other forums in September to engage students who were hitherto without academic instruction.

