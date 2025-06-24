Strong security measures in place for Venezuelan migrants

Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan has assured the nation that robust security measures are in place to screen and document Venezuelan migrants intercepted at Guyana’s borders.

While acknowledging the humanitarian crisis unfolding across the Guyana-Venezuelan border, Brigadier Khan emphasised that Guyana’s response remains grounded in both compassion and national security.

“While Guyana is approaching this with compassion, we are committed to safe borders… that is why we have implemented strong security measures on vetting, processing, and documenting all Venezuelan migrants,” he stated.

Brigadier Khan made the remarks during the inaugural episode of Safeguarding the Nation, a programme that was broadcast via Facebook on Tuesday.

In recent years, thousands of Venezuelans have crossed into Guyana, fleeing political and socio-economic turmoil in their home country.

“In the execution of my duties and my visits to the border communities, I have personally witnessed Venezuelan migrants and the embarrassment, shame, the almost loss of dignity of families, women, children, babies, fathers, seeking refuge in a foreign land,” the chief of defence staff said.

Brigadier Khan noted that the processing of migrants entering Guyana is being facilitated through a multi-agency approach, supported by the Ministry of Health (MoH), regional authorities and the GDF.

“This humanitarian gesture is not uncommon for the GDF. The GDF has been involved as part of its role to conduct humanitarian and disaster relief operations,” he explained.

Brigadier Khan highlighted that the GDF has participated in over 200 humanitarian projects, in Guyana and across the region, offering vital support to vulnerable populations.

For instance, support was provided to Grenada following the impact of Hurricane Beryl, and teams are currently on the ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines assisting with reconstruction efforts.

Guyana continues to balance its border security priorities with its longstanding tradition of humanitarian support, particularly in the face of regional crises.