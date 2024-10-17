Supply to Soesdyke corridor to remain two-lane road

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has announced that the stretch of road along the Supply to Soesdyke corridor will remain a two-lane highway to balance development with the rights of property owners and the constraints posed by existing telecommunications and utility infrastructure.

This decision was revealed during a public consultation on the East Bank Four Lane Road Project at the Supply Primary School, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday evening.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during a consultation engagement held at Supply Primary School

“We would like to put in four lanes all the way through, but the reality is people’s property must be respected,” Minister Edghill stated.

The upgraded road will ensure two lanes remain open for traffic at all times, with additional provisions for bus stops, parking, and sidewalks, especially to safeguard schoolchildren.

The minister emphasised that public safety is paramount in the government’s road and transport infrastructure projects.

The Supply to Soesdyke section is part of a broader development initiative for the East Bank Demerara corridor, extending from Diamond to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Minister Edghill described this route as vital for the country’s infrastructural growth because it serves passenger vehicles and connects the hinterland regions. It also facilitates sectors such as gold, forestry, and agriculture.

In addition to the ongoing improvements to this corridor, the government is constructing an alternative route to connect Georgetown to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, easing congestion during and after construction.

A presentation on the East Bank Improvement project

The US$75.8 million East Bank Demerara Road Improvement Project is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and executed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). The project is supervised by an American company.

“So this is a project that is sorted to engage some of the best minds to ensure that it is delivered on time within cost and ensuring that Guyanese get value for money,” the minister added.

The East Bank Improvement project will see the construction of new sidewalks, cycle lanes, thermoplastic road markings, LED lighting, and traffic signs. In addition, over 58 bridges and culverts will be reconstructed and widened.

To ensure minimal traffic delays, at least one lane of traffic will remain open during the construction, with a traffic management plan and real-time updates provided through the RESOLV 75 app.

Additionally, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be mobilised to maintain order and ensure a steady traffic flow throughout the construction period.

An unpriced bill of quantities will be made available on the Ministry’s website, allowing the public to track the project’s progress and expenditure to promote transparency and accountability.

Design of the upgrades from Supply to Soesdyke as part of the East Bank Improvement project Resident raising concern on the East Bank Improvement Project design at a consultation engagement on Wednesday Resident sharing her thoughts on the East Bank Improvement project at the consultation engagement on Wednesday

