‘Support the vision for a brighter future’ – PM Phillips tells Eccles residents

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips urged hundreds of residents of Eccles on the East Bank Demerara to support the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) vision for a brighter future.

Speaking at a public meeting in the community on Tuesday evening, the prime minister said that development is only possible when you have a vision.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips speaking to the people of Eccles

“You can only [bring development to the people] if you have a vision. A vision for the people; a vision to take the people from where they are now into the future, a brighter future for every Guyanese,” he said.

Prime Minister Phillips said his party wants to make sure all Guyanese have access to opportunities from Guyana’s new revenue.

“We in the PPP/C believe in shared prosperity. Everybody must benefit from the resources of this country,” he declared.

In order to see this kind of progress, the prime minister stated that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali must be returned to office.

“The economic growth, the empowerment of our youth and our women, will all come because of the visionary leadership of Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali,” the prime minister said.