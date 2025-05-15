Sustainable housing expands in Guyana’s hinterland

By Lorenda Cuffie

Efforts to improve living standards in Guyana’s hinterland and riverine communities are gathering pace, with new housing programmes offering hope to families long affected by inadequate infrastructure and frequent flooding.

Hinterland Housing Programme

The government relaunched the Hinterland Housing Programme upon its return to government in August 2020, aiming to boost sustainable homeownership and modernise living conditions. The initiative targets vulnerable families in Region One, Severn, Eight and Nine, with plans to build 400 houses using clay bricks and timber.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai examining the map o Mahdia Housing Development

Each house measures 20 by 25 feet and includes three bedrooms, an outdoor sanitary facility, and a rainwater harvesting system.

Local economic growth is also a focus. Building materials are sourced from nearby communities, while Village Councils help identify families most in need, ensuring transparency in the selection process.

The first group of beneficiaries included 10 families from Kokerite, Region One, who were relocated to higher ground after repeated flooding along the Barama River.

“We are so thankful now that we can be up on the hill. We don’t have to think about the flood no more. We are out from there now and we are so happy up there,” said Elroy Edwards.

An elated allottee marks her lot at Five Miles Housing Scheme in Bartica

Camille Courtman added: “I feel so happy that you people can secure me and my children from the flood. At one time, I was living in the flood. And when I heard that this house was going to be built, I felt happy that the government looked into our matters.”

Homes have since been completed in communities including Kokerite, Warapoka, Haimaruni, Tiger Pond, Lethem, Yakarinta, Nappi, Shiriri, Crashwater, Quatata, Rupunau and Yurong Paru.

Lethem Housing Support Programme

The Lethem Housing Support Programme is also helping residents achieve homeownership. So far, 76 people have received homes at Culvert City and Tract CHPA (Poke Bridge) Housing Schemes.

An allottee selects a lot number

The initiative, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, aims to support 600 low-income individuals. Each homeowner receives a $1 million government grant, with local banks providing $2 million in loans to cover construction costs. Work is underway on several homes with 60 more set to start soon.

Joy Atkinson, a new homeowner, said:

“I am so happy because I am renting and that is expensive. I am happy to finally get a home. I have one son and this is for him,” she happily expressed.

Milton Griffith, who also benefited, added:

“This is a start for my family. This is good for somebody who is always trying hard. I am happy for this house.”

A recipient, Milton Griffith with his key for his new home

President Ali recently announced plans to expand the programme in Region Nine, with 1,000 new core homes planned.

“We are going to expand the Housing Support and Core Homes project in Region Nine. We have to build at least 1,000 of those core homes, that is what you want, not what we are imposing,” he said.

Bartica Housing Initiative

In Bartica, 40 homes are under construction at Five Miles Housing Scheme Phase II. The 99-acre site is set to provide more than 300 serviced lots, with 150 already allocated.

Two types of three-bedroom homes are being built – bungalow-roof models at $13 million and V-roof models at $11 million. Construction on 15 more homes will begin soon.

More than $2.5 billion has been invested in housing schemes at Five Miles, Five Miles Extension and Block CHPA.

Allocation of House Lots

Many families have started building homes after receiving house lots. Hundreds of lots have been allocated in Bartica, with the first 100 allottees starting construction in January 2025.

Two Lethem residents with their land titles

Over 650 house lots have been distributed at Tract CHPA, New Culvert City and Tract Housing One. New developments are also progressing in Mabaruma Township (Region One) and Tracts A and B, Four Miles, Mahdia (Region Eight), with nearly 75 lots soon to be allocated in Mabaruma and 309 lots in Mahdia.

Residents are also receiving steel and cement vouchers to help them start construction.

These initiatives are part of a wider government policy to ensure that hinterland residents enjoy the same quality of life as those on the coast. The focus remains on sustainable solutions, community involvement, and equal access to resources.

An allottee selects a lot number Another recipient being presented with the key for her house through the Lethem Housing Support Programme An aerial view of the houses under construction at Five Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica Two of the houses that were built under the Lethem Housing Support Programme One of the houses that were handed over through the Hinterland Housing Programme A map of the new housing development at Mahdia, Region Eight Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, presents the key for a house to a recipient in Kokerite, Region One

