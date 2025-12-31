Teaching Service Commission appointment could not be delayed – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressed criticisms regarding his appointment of the seven members to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), emphasising that any delay would significantly hinder promotions, appointments, and retirements for thousands of teachers.

President Ali told reporters at the swearing-in ceremony that the TSC is essential for making critical decisions that would improve the quality of instruction in schools.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“I don’t want a new term to start without having the Commission in place to make important decisions that would allow the quality of teaching to improve and also allow more opportunities,” he said.

While Guyana’s Constitution (Chapter 207 (1)) provides for meaningful consultations with the Opposition Leader for members of the TSC, the president pointed out that the absence of an Opposition Leader does not mean constitutional bodies should remain inactive.

“The work of the government must continue. The work of the Constitution must continue.”

Notably, six of the seven individuals appointed to the TSC were reappointed, having already served on the previous Commission established in 2022 after extensive consultations, including with the then Opposition Leader. Lancelot Baptiste has replaced Avril Crawford in Wednesday’s swearing-in.

The TSC is an independent constitutional body responsible for teacher appointments, promotions and disciplinary oversight established under the Teaching Service Commission Act of 1975.

Acting under the authority of Article 207 of Guyana’s Constitution, President Ali appointed the following individuals to serve for the next three years, effective December 31, 2025. They include Doodmattie Singh, Shafiran Bhajan, Lancelot Baptiste, Joan Davis-Monkhouse, Satti Jaisierisingh, Mayda Persaud, and Saddam Hussain.