The Guyana Office for Investment partners with Japan’s SME support organization to advance international business linkages during World Expo 2025

The Guyana Office for Investment, in partnership with the Organization for Small and Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, Japan (SMRJ), successfully facilitated a targeted international business matching session through the J-GoodTech Expo Matching Portal. The session took place on April 28, 2025, in Osaka, Japan, and formed part of the activities supporting the participation of Guyana’s private sector delegation during World Expo 2025.

This high level engagement marked a strategic effort to position Guyanese companies on the global stage by connecting them with innovative, investment ready Japanese enterprises. In attendance was Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, whose presence underscored the national priority placed on fostering cross border commercial partnerships and facilitating international market access for Guyana’s private sector.

Operated by SME SUPPORT JAPAN, J-GoodTech is a premier business matching platform that connects more than 38,000 companies across industries including manufacturing, wholesale, and services. It enables curated, interest aligned engagement between Japanese and international businesses, with a strong emphasis on innovation, scalability, and sustainable cooperation.

As a result of this engagement, members of Guyana’s private sector gained direct access to the J-GoodTech platform, allowing them to explore opportunities for collaboration and submit profiles for strategic business matching. In addition to using the digital portal, several members of the delegation were also able to meet directly with Japanese counterparts, initiating discussions on potential partnerships and joint initiatives.

This milestone reflects the Guyana Office for Investment’s proactive efforts to strengthen international linkages and broaden the global reach of local enterprises. It aligns with the Government of Guyana’s Vision 2030 development strategy, which places emphasis on economic diversification, private sector competitiveness, and sustainable development.

The Guyana Office for Investment remains committed to facilitating global partnerships and driving foreign direct investment in ways that empower local businesses and position Guyana as a rising investment destination in the global economy.

