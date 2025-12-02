The launch of Guyana’s Bird Guide Accreditation Programme

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce and the Guyana Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the South Rupununi Conservation Society, officially launched the country’s official Bird Guide Accreditation Programme. It is the first initiative of its kind in Guyana and represents Guyana’s first formal system for recognising bird-watching expertise.

The programme was created to raise the standard of bird guiding, improve skills at every level, and support the rapid growth of avitourism in Guyana.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues

To date, the framework has been developed, training modules have been completed, and the pilot phase is underway. The first round of local guide training took place in the Rupununi in August 2025, with the next phase set for January 2026.

By building capacity and recognising excellence, the programme strengthens community-led tourism, supports job creation, and positions Guyana as one of the leading birding destinations in the world.

In light of this, the Guyana Tourism Authority and the South Rupununi Conservation Society are proud to recognise the guides who have achieved accreditation in the following categories.

NATIONAL BIRD GUIDE;

Ron Allicock

Wally Price

Leon Moore

REGIONAL BIRD GUIDE;

Kenneth Butler

Asaph Wilson

Jeremy Melville

Leroy Ignacio

Ashley Holland

John Christian

Pooran Ragnauth

Gary Sway

Neil Allicock

LOCAL BIRD GUIDE;

Kenneth Mandook

Together, these guides represent the calibre, leadership, and passion behind Guyana’s first national bird guide accreditation system. Their work continues to shape the future of avitourism across the country.

#DiscoverGuyana #TourismDevelopment #CommunityTourism #CommunitySupport

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues