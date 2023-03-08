‘The message of Phagwah transcends religious boundaries’ – Minister Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has called on Guyanese to continue embracing the universal message of Phagwah, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Phagwah or Holi is a Hindu festival that signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the arrival of spring. It is celebrated by millions of people across the world, and in Guyana, it is a national holiday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha participating in Phagwah celebrations in Region Six

The festival is characterised by vibrant colours, music, and dance, and participants often throw coloured powder and water on each other, symbolising the joy of spring.

On Tuesday, the agriculture minister visited a number of communities across Region Six to participate in the celebration.

“Today the message of Holi is universal and as Guyanese, every one of us should follow this message that is embodied in this Holi festival,” Minister Mustapha stated.

He applauded Guyanese for their welcoming attitude towards religious holidays like Phagwah.

The minister said Guyana is a diverse nation, and every religious holiday is a reason to celebrate, promoting inclusivity and unity.

“Every race, every citizen looks forward to festivals like these, and these festivals have become national,” he stated.

The minister’s pledge to celebrate every religious holiday with staff is part of the government’s efforts to promote a ‘One Guyana’ culture.

He believes that such celebrations will foster unity among workers and promote a sense of national pride.

“We must celebrate our diversity and work together to build a better Guyana,” he said.

The agriculture minister’s call for unity and inclusivity was applauded by many in attendance at the different locations, who see it as a step in the right direction towards a more harmonious and peaceful society.

