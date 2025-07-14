“The PPP is all about people, unity and progress” – GS Jagdeo declares

They came from all corners of Guyana, over 20,000 people forming a sea of red t-shirts, to launch the PPPC 2025 general and regional election campaign. When General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo rose to speak, the crowd that gathered at the Kitty Market on Sunday went wild.

His message drew loud applause with almost every sentence he uttered. It was an uplifting and forward-looking message anchored in five years of intense work that delivered nothing short of a people-centred development that has transformed Guyana and made it the envy of the hemisphere.

Dr Jagdeo reflected on the APNU+AFC 2015-2020 time in office, stating that instead of investing resources in the people, finances were diverted into self-serving interests, including a 50 per cent salary increase for ministers.

In stark contrast, the PPP in its term has fulfilled all of its promises outlined in its 2020-2025 manifesto, which the general secretary said, demonstrated the PPP’s strong commitment to the people of Guyana.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“Instead of roads, bridges, and farm-to-market roads, they spent millions of dollars on buying vehicles for ministers…So it is not about how much money you have — It is about what you use the money for, and we have chosen to make health, education, housing, water, children and everybody, our priority,” he said to a resounding round of applause.

Dr Jagdeo reminded the crowd, the largest in the history of the party, of the PPPC’s track record: over 60,000 jobs created, nearly 40,000 people trained, major investments in infrastructure, social support services, and monumental investment in education, saying, “We’ve kept our promises to the children. Every group of Guyanese has benefited under the PPP/C.”

“That is why you must be proud that your party has delivered,” VP Jagdeo said.

Dr. Jagdeo reminded the audience of the political opposition’s incompetence during their time in government. He told supporters that as they aim to become the next government while they don’t have a real plan or a vision for Guyana. All they depend upon, he said, is race-based politics.

He also addressed the issue of social media popularity, emphasising that what matters is not online commentary but real voter turnout.

“The internet doesn’t vote; people do. But we must stay vigilant…they will try all sorts of crookedness,” Dr Jagdeo said.

As the party’s general secretary, he made it clear that it was not oil resources that moved Guyana forward in the last five years, it was prudent leadership and management, he said.

The PPP GS ended his speech exhorting supporters to judge the PPP/C on its values: unity, progress, and love for all Guyanese, stating that from sugar workers to public servants, everyone is included in the PPP’s vision for Guyana.

“This is the future. Don’t be fooled,” he said, “This party is for you.”

And VP Jagdeo said the PPPC is well on its way to delivering a world-class healthcare system, safer streets and safer communities, and a world-class education. And that, he said, is a promise his party plans on keeping.

‘A multifaceted party”

With Guyanese from different ethnic backgrounds supporting the PPP, the general secretary confidently stated that it is the only true national political party, with youth also taking up leadership roles. He revealed that over 25 candidates on his party’s list are under 25 years old.

“Our list will look like Guyana, it will feel like Guyana,” he affirmed, to loud and resounding applause.

On Monday, July 15, 22 political parties will submit their nomination list to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), a prerequisite to contesting the elections.