Third installment of regional cabinet outreach taken to Region Three

The government, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has taken its services directly to the people of Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) beginning today through December 19 (Friday).

Over the course of the two days, Ministers of Government, Members of Parliament (MPs), Advisors, and Parliamentary Secretaries will meet with community members across 80 different locations, ensuring their concerns and issues are heard and addressed.

Following the Christmas Luncheon with members of the disciplined services at Base Camp Stephenson in Timehri, President Ali will journey to the island of Leguan, where residents will engage him on community issues affecting them.

“We are a government committed to serving every single person,” the president had affirmed during his previous outreach in Region Six.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali listens to a resident’s concern during a previous outreach to Region Three (File photo)

This outreach in Region Three follows similar outreaches to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Region Four, and Berbice, Region Six, in the past two months. These grassroots engagements reflect the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s commitment to bringing the institutions of government to the people.

President Ali has implemented a new national engagement strategy, which will see his cabinet holding meetings for two days in each administrative region. Region Three is the third such region since the September 1 national and regional elections.

The ministers that are participating in the two-day outreach are: Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, Minister Of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues; Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Housing, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry Of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs; Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government And Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Local Government And Regional Development, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vikash Ramkissoon; Minister of Public Utilities And Aviation, Deodat Indar; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith; Minister Within The Ministry Of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj; Minister of Human Services And Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha.

Representatives from the various agencies, including the Office of the President, the Ministry of Health, Guyana Water Incorporated and Guyana Power and Light, among others, are also participating in this particular outreach.