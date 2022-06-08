Thousands of Berbicians to benefit from $100M well being dug at Chesney

Thousands of residents in Chesney and surrounding communities in the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) are expected to receive improved water supply with the drilling and construction of a new water distribution system to the tune of over $100 million.

The three-month project has already commenced, and is being conducted by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during his visit to Chesney, Region Six

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, visited and inspected ongoing works at the site on Saturday, June 4, following which he engaged the residents at the community ground.

During the meeting, the minister told residents that the current level of water service being provided to the community is as a result of an inoperable well in the region. He thanked them for being patient, and assured that the ministry is working assiduously to provide them with a better quality of service.

“We want to guarantee that by the end of August, this community and another 15,000 beneficiaries will directly receive improved water pressure as a result of this new well being drilled right here,” he told the gathering.

The works, Minister Croal noted, speak to the government’s promise to provide access to equitable services to all Guyanese, regardless of their geographical location.

Minister Croal also highlighted some projects being undertaken by the water company to increase treated water coverage.

“Tenders are being advertised for seven new treatment plants and at the same time, there are other activities that will take place at the correct system that will allow us to have improved water.”

The minister also expressed gratitude to the Guyana Sugar Corporation for allotting a piece of land to execute the project at Chesney.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh agreed that the project is a demonstration of a government that listens and answers to the concerns raised by its people.

“We are closing off the well at Fryish so this new well within another three months will be able to up the pressure in all of these areas. From Albion to Number One will be getting better pressure of the water so this is committed by the government, and this is being done in house by GWI,” he said. The CEO disclosed that two generators will be stationed in the region by July to operate wells there should there be a long power outage affecting the service.

