Twenty-seven-year-old Delica Piggott, a Data Entry/Veterinary Technician of Lot 1140 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was today allocated her house-lot at the Ministry of Housing and Water’s “Dream Realised Housing Drive 2025, at the Watooka Guest House, Linden.

Ms. Piggott, a mother of a two-month-old baby, was among thousands of residents in Region Ten who were allocated their house lots.

“I am extremely delighted that this is happening today”, she expressed.

The young mother further added that this achievement came at the right time, now that she has a child, noting it is a stepping stone that positively aids in her family’s stability.

“Land is an asset. It does not depreciate and I am advising all to start the process”, Piggott underscored.

Similarly, Jose Greavesande, a thirty-three-year-old Soldier of Lot 810 South Amelia’s Ward, also received his house lot.

Greavesande explained how relieved he is that this moment is finally here, after such a long wait. Since submitting his application back in 2008, the young professional had lost all hope. Still, Friday, because of this initiative undertaken by the ministry, he is one step closer to realising his dream of home ownership.

In his remarks, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, congratulated the beneficiaries of the house lots. He expressed his delight in the ministry’s commitment to continuing its mandate in ensuring that pending applications of all Guyanese are addressed in keeping with the housing policy.

“We have had our anxieties with persons about having to wait a while and questions about when they will get through”, he said.

Minister Croal explained that the ministry had committed to serving all of the pending applicants, but they needed to start from somewhere.

He noted the importance of understanding how the work started, how much of the process has moved, and how they are committed to ensuring that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) mandate on access to home ownership is achieved.

“Coming from a pre-2020 background, there was only an allocation of 435”, the minister added.

Despite the allocation exercises, at the end of 2024, over 4000 applicants were pending. As a result, the establishment of Amelia’s Ward Phase 4 and Wismar Phase 1.

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, highlighted that back in December of 2025, President Irfaan Ali had given the ministry a new mandate.

This, she said, was not solely focused on achieving the distribution of 50,000 allocations by 2025, but also on addressing the backlog of applications in all the regions and bringing it up to date.

“The target is to bring it to current and make more land available for every single person who has applied for house lots in these regions”, she said.

In line with this, the minister emphasised that Region Ten has received a total of 1,600 land allocations since 2020, and as a result, a further 1,000 lots will be distributed in this housing initiative.

She added that this initiative is not being done in isolation, but will continue.

“In this new housing area, an approximate 2,400 house lots are being made available”, she mentioned.

Further advising that persons are not to despair or lose hope.

Noteworthy, pointing to the ministry’s success to date, Minister Rodrigues outlined several initiatives which were included, all aimed at benefiting Guyanese in securing home ownership.

These are: lending institutions have now reduced their interest rates to 5% and in some cases 4%, an increase in the mortgage ceiling for low-income interest rates with VAT being removed from building and construction materials, the steel and cement subsidy programme, amongst others.

Additionally, over the past five years, 47% of the 50,000 house lot beneficiaries are young women. Sixty-four per cent are young people aged between 21 and 35 years, and overall, 90% are low- or middle-income families. Countrywide, a total of 95 new housing schemes have been developed.

Altogether, Minister Rodrigues stated that the ministry remains aware of the great demand for the acquisition of house lots and assured there will be continuity in the housing sector.

Meanwhile, 62 and 8 persons received their Certificates of Titles and Transports, respectively.

Beneficiaries of today’s housing drive will be allocated house lots in Wismar Phase Two, Linden.