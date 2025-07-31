Thousands trained to protect vulnerable Guyanese from human trafficking

More than 5,000 officials have been trained in the past five years by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit to help combat human trafficking and to teach frontline workers how to identify and offer help to victims.

During an event to observe World Day against Trafficking in Persons at the Palms Geriatric Homes on Wednesday, the ministry disclosed that more than 2,000 victims received direct assistance in the last five years.

A critical factor has been the introduction of counter-trafficking tools and resources, which have led to enhanced victim protection, awareness, and public engagement.

These tools include a series of Trafficking in Persons stories, a reader-friendly booklet of the Trafficking in Persons Act, a QR code for reporting suspicious activities and a standard operating procedure (SOP) for identifying, reporting and assisting victims of human trafficking.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud believes that without public awareness, trafficking in persons will continue to destroy the lives of vulnerable individuals.

She pointed out that there has been an increase in fines of at least one million dollars when children are involved, and stiffer jail sentences.

“We have seen the increase in fines to at least a million dollars when it involves children. We have seen not only fines, but we’ve seen jail sentences, and these harsh measures are intended to send a strong signal to perpetrators that there will be consequences for what they do to people out there, and they must hear that loud and clear.”

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, along with the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been taking significant steps to achieve its goal of awareness training. This has led to the establishment of a National Action Plan, which extends for five years.

A ministerial task force is also in place, which is spearheaded by the two ministries. It also involves agencies and civil society members, who meet to discuss, recommend, and craft plans for citizens’ safety.

Dr. Persaud said that this is an important step because it helps the government create systems.

“We want to chart a course for our country to get to the point when we will not see trafficking anywhere across the length and breadth of our country…But to do that, people have to recognise the signs of trafficking,” the minister said.