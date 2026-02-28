Three-bedroom houses at Leonora 65 per cent complete

Progress continues steadily at the Leonora/Groenveldt Housing Scheme in Region Three, where housing units are currently under construction as part of theGovernment’s national housing programme.

Minister of Housing, Hon. Collin Croal, along with Minister within the Ministry, Hon. Vanessa Benn and Permanent Secretary Mr. Bishram Kuppen, visited the development to assess ongoing works and engage contractors. They were accompanied by Senior Engineer Randolph Hunte and technical staff.

The three houses built at Leonora, West Coast Demerara

During the visit, Minister Croal stated that 115 flat three-bedroom, concrete houses are currently under construction by a pool of 19 local contractors from Region Three, with the project now approximately 65 per cent complete. These homes have already total of 1013 square feet and also feature living, kitchen and dining areas, 1 bathroom and back and front patios.

One of the three houses built at Leonora, West Coast Demerara

He noted the Ministry’s satisfaction with the overall performance of the contractors, stating, “We are particularly pleased with the progress and the improved quality of work being delivered by this pool of local contractors.”

The minister encouraged contractors to maintain the current standards and adhere to established timelines to ensure timely completion for allottees awaiting their homes.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal during one of the tours of the three bedroom houses in Leonora

Minister Croal further emphasized that Region Three remains central to the Government’s broader housing drive to deliver 40,000 homes nationwide in the coming years. Beyond the three-bedroom concrete houses, young professional homes and modular housing units are also being constructed within the scheme.

“Region Three, alongside Region Four, will see some of the largest investments under the housing programme,” he explained.

“This includes new allocations, clearing existing backlogs, and the construction of a significant number of homes. We are also advancing modular, prefabricated, and other housing solutions, many of which are being undertaken by local builders.”

The minister added that continued housing expansion along the West Coast of Demerara, together with large-scale development at Wales, will generate employment, stimulate the construction sector, and expand access to homeownership for Guyanese families.