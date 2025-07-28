Three-day Emancipation festival slated for this year

A three-day Emancipation Festival will unfold in Region Five this week to commemorate the abolition of slavery in Guyana.

A liberation event will be held on July 30 in Ithaca Village, Berbice, to begin the Emancipation celebrations. This event fulfils a promise made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at last year’s Hope Town Soiree.

Scenes from the Emancipation Festival at the National Park

Director of National Events, Andrew Tyndall, made the revelation during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday.

The festival will feature a Farmer’s Market Day, showcasing local agricultural produce including vegetables, meat and poultry.

It will explore the diverse culture and history of African traditions through art, crafts, fashion, and performances.

“This event is open to the public, and it’s a great way to support our farmers while immersing yourself in the rich history and culture of Ithaca,” Tyndall disclosed.

The festivities will continue on July 31 with the return of the Hope Town Soiree, the largest of its kind during the Emancipation season.

The soiree being held at the Fort Wellington Secondary School will begin with a candlelight parade through Hope Town, accompanied by African drummers and a marching band.

On August 2, the celebration concludes with a national African Drumming Festival.

Tyndall disclosed that this initiative was introduced last year and received overwhelming support, and is on its way to becoming an annual event.

Scenes from the Emancipation Day celebrations in the National Park

He noted that this year, 20 drumming groups from across Guyana will compete for the top prize of $1 million.

It will also feature novelty prizes for best-dressed family, teenager, and best African headwrap.

Tyndall called on the public to attend and “celebrate the culture, strength and heritage of our African brothers and sisters.”

Emancipation Day in Guyana, celebrated on August 1, is a powerful reminder of the resilience and invaluable achievements of Guyanese people of African heritage. This Friday will mark 187 years of liberation.