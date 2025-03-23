Three main bridges in Guyana toll free from August 1 – President Ali

Effective August 1, crossings at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Berbice River Bridge, and the Wismar Bridge in Region Ten will be free of cost.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Sunday while addressing a large gathering at Babu Jaan in Port Mourant, Corentyne.

He believes that the significant move by the government will bring ease in travel while eliminating financial burdens on thousands of commuters.

In August last year, the president promised that there would be no toll to cross the new Demerara River Crossing, Berbice River Bridge, or the new Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge.

The US$260 million Demerara River Bridge is a key component of the government’s bid to alleviate traffic congestion and foster greater connectivity between Region Three and Region Four.

Currently, bridge crossing tolls range from $40 for motorcycles to $700 for motor lorries, while cars and minibuses pay $200.

In Region Ten, a new bridge connecting Wismar to Mackenzie is underway. When completed, commuters will also enjoy free travel across this stretch.

Persons crossing the Berbice River Bridge with a motor car and minibus currently pay $1,900. All of this will soon become a thing of the past, the president announced.

