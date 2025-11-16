Tiger Bay set for transformation as new training, jobs and safer streets roll out

Residents of Tiger Bay in Georgetown will soon benefit from new training, recreation, and employment opportunities as the government rolls out a series of community projects designed to revitalise the capital and transform it into a cleaner, safer, and more secure city.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the initiatives on Sunday during an on-the-ground engagement with residents of the community.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacts with an individual during Sunday’s grassroots engagement in Tiger Bay

One of the main announcements was the establishment of a new training centre dedicated to developing the skills of young people in Tiger Bay and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The centre will offer practical training in areas in collaboration with the Nations Incorporated, a private educational institution in Guyana that provides a wide range of academic and professional courses from the K-12 level through master’s degrees. It is one of the leading private education providers in the country.

It will be established within two historic buildings – the City Constabulary and the Georgetown Municipal Abattoir.

“Mr Mattai today, has given us the use of three plots of land that he bought… and we are going to immediately, next week, start in converting that plot of land into a football and basketball facility with nightlights,” the president announced.

President Ali interacting with a resident during Sunday’s grassroots engagement in Tiger Bay

In the housing sector, residents who got housing lots but have not yet begun building will now get direct government support.

President Ali assured the residents that the Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, will lead these initiatives, helping them connect with banks and supporting them through the process.

Under a community warden programme, 30 businesses within the Tiger Bay area have agreed to employ residents.

Each of them will hire at least one person to assist with safety, cleanliness, and monitoring of public spaces as the government plans to transform the community.

“The government is going to put all the infrastructure in place. We’re going to buy the trucks, the bikes to go around to ensure the place is safe. We want people to feel safe,“ President Ali underscored.

The government is also strengthening community policing by improving coordination between residents and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the government will roll out a special programme designed for women, children and youth in the community.

Sunday’s engagement is part of a broader vision to transform Georgetown into a green city, where families can be safe, secure and thrive socially. Tiger Bay, a community once considered at-risk, is now on track to become Georgetown’s first ‘model neighbourhoods‘.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, Minister of Housing, Collin Croal and technical officials were also present at Sunday’s walkabout.