Tourism Ministry launches Independence ‘Snap n Share’ Competition

Guyanese can share photos of their local travel experience and win prizes this Independence.

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce wants to showcase the photography skills of local travellers, as they partake in the different tour experiences the country has to offer, through its ‘Snap n Share 57’ contest.

The competition started in 2021 in observance of Guyana’s Independence Anniversary. It is designed to encourage Guyanese to be more appreciative of the country’s beauty.

An entry to the Snapnshare 57 competition

It also motivates travellers to experience the nation’s phenomenal tourist attractions.

The ministry said 1,000 photos were submitted last year, while a larger interest is expected this year.

“From every region of Guyana, these images showcase the unique perspectives and experiences of our people, who are eager to share the nostalgic sites and hidden gems that make our country so special,” the ministry said.

The tourism ministry has also received support from private sector partners who generously offer attractive prizes.

This year, the first prize is $100,000 and a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls, the second prize is $75, 000 and a cellular phone and the third prize winner will receive $50,000 along with a two-night package at the Karanambu Lodge.

An entry to the Snapnshare 57 competition

“Through this competition, we have seen certain sites gain greater prominence and popularity, as more and more people add them to their travel itineraries,” the ministry stated.

Persons can send their entrances to snapnshare57@gmail.com, no later than May 23. Photos are then uploaded to the ministry’s Facebook page and those with the most likes and shares win.

The ministry is inviting all Guyanese to join in this celebration of the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

“By sharing your images, you are capturing a moment in time and partnering with the ministry to promote our beloved destination, Guyana.”

