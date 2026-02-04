Tourism to drive Guyana’s economic diversification and job creation – Min Rodrigues

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, shared that tourism is set to become a vital pillar of Guyana’s national development agenda, driving economic diversification and fostering inclusive growth under Budget 2026.

During her contribution to the National Assembly, Minister Rodrigues outlined several targeted measures in Budget 2026, highlighting that the sector is in step with the national development agenda.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, speaking at the National Assembly

She pointed to a series of cost-reduction measures, including the removal of duties and taxes on ATVs and outboard engines up to 150 horsepower, flat-rate taxes on double-cab pickup vehicles and significant investments in aviation and road infrastructure.

These measures are expected to reduce operating costs for tour operators, eco-lodges and hinterland communities.

This, she added, makes the tourism experience more affordable for locals and visitors alike, reflecting the needs of real organisations in Guyana.

“These are real organisations representing real people and effecting real change. Organisations that also commended the government for its responsiveness to feedback and recommendations through meaningful consultations that affected the positive changes we see in this budget,” she underscored.

ATV Savannah Tours in Guynana

The minister also highlighted the sector’s strong performance, noting the country’s record-breaking visitor arrivals in 2025, expanded airlift, new international hotel brands and the continued development of eco, cultural and heritage tourism products.

“This budget is the vehicle through which we will commence implementation of our manifesto commitments,” she said.

She added that the greatest beneficiaries of these investments are small business owners, particularly in hinterland and rural communities, as tourism growth continues to create jobs, stimulate local enterprise and support broader non-oil economic expansion under Budget 2026.